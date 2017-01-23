Rock band Journey will perform their classic hits on The Colosseum stage on Thursday June 22nd at 8pm.

Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music, with iconic hits such as “Separate Ways”, “Open Arms”, “Who’s Crying Now” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’”, which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history.

Tickets start at $55 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday January 28th.