OvercastNow
4 °C
39 °F
RainMon
7 °C
45 °F		OvercastTue
5 °C
41 °F		Chance of RainWed
9 °C
48 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday January 23rd, 2017

Posted at 11:08am

Entertainment
Print Friendly

Rock band Journey will perform their classic hits on The Colosseum stage on Thursday June 22nd at 8pm.

Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music, with iconic hits such as “Separate Ways”, “Open Arms”, “Who’s Crying Now” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’”, which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history.

Tickets start at $55 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday January 28th.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.