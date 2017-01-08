Written by For The Love of Paws:

Gavin is a 1 year old Lab/Cur Mix who weighs 50 lbs.he is playful, energetic smart puppy looking for an active forever home! He is still learning his manners, but it a really fast learner, and takes well to learning from another dog in the house! Gavin would benefit from being in a home with another dog who likes to play, but also isn’t afraid to tell him when it is time to rest!

Gavin should not go to a home with cats, as he is too rough when he wants to play and doesn’t alw…ays understand his own strength. He would benefit from an active family that can take him for walks, and play with him in the yard. He will need room to run and play also!

He loves to play with toys; he takes them all out of the bin before choosing the best one to play with! He is crate trained when his foster family is away from the house, He is completely house trained; he whines at the door to let you know he needs out! After all the playing is done Gavin is a very snuggly, affectionate, loving boy. He loves to sit with you on the couch, or snuggle up with you in bed.

Gavin loves little kids but can sometimes get jealous of their attention so he is best suited for kids over the age of 10.

If you are looking for a smart, playful, cuddly and loving dog that will stay by your side all day long, Gavin is the dog for you!