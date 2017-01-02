

The City of Windsor along with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has been leading the community in implementing the Take Charge, Choose Water – Water Does Wonders campaign to encourage kids and families to drink water as a healthy alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages.

The campaign is the 2nd phase of the Healthy Kids Community Challenge, which promotes healthy eating, physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices for children. The current theme aims to motivate kids to choose water when they are thirsty. Water is essential for good health. It is also a simple, convenient, and low-cost option for quenching thirst.

“I am excited to move forward with the second theme of Ontario’s Healthy Kids Community Challenge, encouraging kids and their families to drink water instead of sugary drinks,” said Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care. “Helping kids and their families to make healthy choices in their everyday lives is an important part of our plan to help Ontarians lead happier, healthier lives.”

In the coming months, several initiatives will be rolled out in Windsor-Essex to promote water as a healthy drink and help make water an appealing and easy choice for kids and families.

Those include Windsor-Essex Community in-Motion events, installation of new water bottle filling stations in local arenas and recreation centres, give-away of free re-usable water bottles at community events, materials promoting the importance of water in Ontario Early Years Centres and sip Smart pilot project at local schools, an ducational program delivered in the classroom setting.