Thursday January 12th, 2017

Posted at 2:33pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investing a break and enter.

Police say that around 10:15pm on Tuesday January 10th, 2017 they were called to an apartment located in the 900 block of St. Luke.

Through the investigation officers believe a number of handguns and ammunition were stolen from the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

