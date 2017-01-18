Kenny G will perform on The Colosseum stage Friday April 7th at 9 pm.

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1982, Kenny G has become the highest selling instrumental musician of the modern era. Seven of his hit singles have reached the Top 40 on Billboard’s The Hot 100 including “Songbird”, “Silhouette”, and “Forever in Love”. He has also been ranked as one of the most-played artists in the Adult Contemporary format with nine Top 10 singles.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday January 28th.