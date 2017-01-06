OPP have laid have laid six additional counts of sexual related offences against Kingsville fire chief Robert Kissner.

Kissner was originally charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor back on December 10th.

OPP say that he appeared in court on January 5th, 2017 and has been formally charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

The charges are related to three additional victims.

Kissner has been released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date to answer to these additional charges.

The OPP would still like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident or any other to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.