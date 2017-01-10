Footprints in this morning’s fresh snow helped police catch a suspect.

Police say that around 3:45am, a citizen in the area of the 3300 block of Lauzon found footprints leading to his vehicle and found that someone had rummaged through his vehicle and took some of his belongings.

He continued to follow the footprints and called the police. He then observed the male suspect rummaging through another vehicle and asked for his belongings back. When confronted by the complainant, the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was observed discarding a backpack and jumping over a fence.

The suspect ran into a residence to allude being followed by the citizens, but he didn’t count on the fact that an alert family dog watched him coming into the house. The dog chased the suspect out of the residence, and the owner of this residence and the citizen followed the footprints and alerted police to the suspect’s last direction of travel.

Officers followed the footprints and located the suspect attempting to hide behind some bushes where he was subsequently taken into custody.

The suspect was also found to be breaching curfew conditions from a probation order and recognizance. He also had two outstanding warrants. A search of the backpack revealed various stolen items.

Darren Scott, a 25 year old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of theft, unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen credit card, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.