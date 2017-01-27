At his annual address, outgoing president of the University of Windsor, Alan Wildeman, outlined five priorities for the University prior to his departure.
Wildeman said the University is working to:
- Put in place key recommendations from consultants to “optimize enrollment in an increasingly competitive market.” Wildeman said undergraduate enrollment has remained steady over the past decade while graduate enrollment has increased substantially. Wildeman noted significant growth in international graduate student enrollment numbers.
- Negotiate a new strategic teaching mandate agreement with the province to improve enrollment, student experience, research and the employment successes of graduates. Wildeman said the efforts are planned due to changes to provincial post-secondary funding to performance-based funding.
- Successfully complete collective bargaining with the Windsor University Faculty Association (WUFA), the union representing professors and teaching staff at the University.
- Complete key campus infrastructure projects including:
- The landscaping of the “River Commons” — a closed parking lot between the University’s Biology Building and Chrysler Hall South.
- The renaming of the now-closed Sunset Avenue to “Turtle Island Walk.”
- The University’s new School of Creative Arts which is set to open this summer in the former Downtown Armouries.
- Construction of a new science building at the main campus, set for completion in the spring of 2018.
- Relocating the University’s law school to the historic Paul Martin building in Downtown Windsor. Wildeman said after four years of talks, a decision is expected soon.
- Working with the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance’s planned student referendum on building a “Lancer Complex” to renew the University’s athletic building, the St. Denis Centre. Wildeman noted that the province typically does not fund athletic facilities at Universities and funding would have to be secured from student initiatives.
- Improve fundraising efforts around the a new charitable donations motto “Place Of Promise.” Wildeman said the program has raised $2 million over the past several years from internal staff donations and $67 million from private donors, alumni and the City of Windsor. Wildeman said there is no set target for fundraising but that donors are encouraged to give what they believe they should give in support of the University’s growth efforts.
