Thursday January 26th, 2017

Posted at 6:40pm

Fires
A fire in a mobile home on Barracuda is listed as accidental.

The fire broke out just after 4pm, and took firefighters about an hour to bring under control.

Damage is set at $40,000.

One person was dissipated and no one was injured.

