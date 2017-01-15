The FCA Foundation has awarded more than $65,000 in grants to 13 Ontario robotics teams and programs.

The grants, $5,000 per team, will help students from the 13 high schools offset the costs, such as registration fees, parts and materials and team apparel associated with competing in STEM-building FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) programs.

“The long-standing commitment and engagement FCA has with FIRST is embodied by the dedication of our employees who give generously of their time and skills to help mentor students and serve as competition coordinators,” said Lesley Slavitt, Head of Civic Engagement, FCA US LLC and CEO of the FCA Foundation. “It is a continuing privilege to ensure their hard work and steadfast contributions support and further positive outcomes for youth in our communities.”

The Ontario Schools, including many from Windsor-Essex, are: