Sales were down at FCA Canada in 2016 compared to 2015.

FCA Canada sold 278,729 vehicles in 2016 down 4% compared to 291,166 in 2015. Retail sales represented 74% of total 2016 sales, while Fleet sales were 26%.

The all new Windsor built Pacifica saw 2,560 sold in Canada and 62,366 in the United States.