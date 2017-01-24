The Essex Region Conservation Authority is putting the call out to landowners interested in planting trees on their property this spring.

“Planting trees on your property not only helps the environment, but can improve property value, reduce heating and cooling costs and improve the aesthetics of your land,” said Rob Davies, ERCA’s Forester.

ERCA acts as a one-stop shop for property owners, letting them browse a catalogue of tree and shrub species, with the knowledge of experts to help guide their decisions. Prices range from $0.60 seedlings to $40 large stock trees.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for individuals to help us restore natural coverage,” Davies said.

To participate in the program, individuals must own at least one acre of land and purchase a minimum of 100 seedlings or 15 large stock trees. The deadline for ordering trees has been extended to February 28th.

“We also have grant programs available to landowners wishing to undertake more significant restoration projects such as reforestation, buffer strips or prairie planting. We encourage qualified landowners to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” Davies said.

To qualify for grants, projects must be on one acre or more and include at least 500 trees. The grant programs may cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the project.

You can learn all about the tree-planting program and grant opportunities at the upcoming Tree Planting and Care Workshop, happening on Tuesday, February 21st from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Essex Civic Centre. Space is limited so pre-registration is required at essextreeworkshop2017.eventbrite.ca