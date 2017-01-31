The Salvation Army has been picked as Exodus Escape Rooms charity of the month.

On Wednesday February 1st, 2017 a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army in Windsor. The first game is scheduled for 2:45pm and the last game will start at 9:30pm.

“This Charity Night will help local services like The Salvation Army food bank and soup kitchen,” says Shannon Wise, the Public Relations Representative for the Salvation Army. “We are excited to partner with Exodus Escape Rooms to create more awareness around the issue of poverty in Windsor. Poverty isn’t always easy to see, more working people and students are using our services.”

Escape Rooms continue to increase in popularity. Participants can expect a unique, fun and challenging experience in one of the themed game rooms. Their job is to discover clues, solve puzzles and open locks that will eventually lead to their escape.

Exodus Escape Rooms is located at 203-1501 Howard Avenue, at the corner of Howard and Shepherd.