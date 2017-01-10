The Essex Region Conservation Authority warns that with predicted strong winds out of the west, southwest then shifting westerly at 40 to 55 kph with gusts to 70 kph that there is the possibility for near shore ice damage and erosion with wave over topping and spray.

They say that in the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of break wall damage.

The areas of the Region, which could be most significantly impacted are the west side of Leamington, west of Point Pelee National Park, the east portions of the Town of Kingsville, and then west and south shorelines of the Township of Pelee.

Also, with a water equivalency of I to 2 cm on the ground currently within the wet snowpack and a possibility of additional rainfall, there is a possibility of standing water from thawing conditions in and near frozen drainage inlets.