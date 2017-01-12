An open house is planned for the public to review the draft master plan of the Holiday Beach Conservation Area.

“Holiday Beach Conservation Area provides important habitat values, is a beautiful beach destination, and features more than 70 seasonal campsites,” says Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services. “It’s also world renowned for fall birding, and was named the third best fall migration viewing site in all of North America by Audubon Magazine.”

A few highlights of the plan include ensuring the protection of the site’s ecological values while improving visitor experiences, finding new ways of reducing waste and energy consumption, constructing new trails and a feasibility study of creating a raptor centre.

A full copy of the plan can be found on the website at www.erca.org/holiday-beach.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, January 24th from 4pm to 7pm at the Libro Centre, located at 3295 Meloche Road in Amherstburg.