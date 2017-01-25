A concerned citizen helped police track down a watch thief, Tuesday Afternoon.

Officers were called around 4pm to a business in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue after a man was enquiring about a wristwatch, then grabbed the item and ran out of the store.

While officers were enroute to the call, a concerned citizen called police after he saw the alleged suspect running from an employee of the store.

The citizen followed the suspect to a parking lot in the 300 block of Dougall Avenue.

Police caught up to the citizen and found the suspect hiding behind a van.

A 28 year old male from Windsor has been charged with theft. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.