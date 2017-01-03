The electricians and electrical apprentices employed by Expert Electrical Solutions in Belle River have joined the Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53.

They recently voted unanimously to accept their first collective agreement, which provides journeypersons with secured wage rates and annual increases.

The contract also provides healthcare benefits through a CLAC health and welfare plan, retirement contributions through the CLAC Pension Plan, fair compensation for travel time, safety footwear and tool allowances, and access to the full schedule of health and safety courses provided through CLAC Training.

“The spirit of negotiations was positive,” says Roger Grootenboer, Local 53 representative. “CLAC insisted on providing our members with fair wages, benefits, and retirement savings. The employer was equally interested in putting these provisions in place for his employees. Negotiations quickly turned from the question of if certain conditions would be put in place, to a conversation of how to do it. I think both sides got it right and the employees stand to benefit.”