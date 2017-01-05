Mostly CloudyNow
Thursday January 5th, 2017

Posted at 6:40pm

City News
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will be holding two simultaneous Electronic Waste and Small Appliance Recycling events this Saturday, January 7th, 2017.

From 10am to 3pm you can bring your unwanted, outdated and obsolete electronics and small appliances to either of the Home Depot locations in Windsor.

You can recycle devices such as computers and peripherals, laptops, monitors, keyboards, copiers, VCRs, DVD players, printer/fax machines, phones, cell phones, pagers, radios, televisions, microwaves, toasters, can openers and toaster/convection ovens.

