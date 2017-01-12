The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have seized 37 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge and have arrested a Mississauga man.

Officials say that back on December 27th, 2016, a lone male driver hauling a load of fruit arrived at the Ambassador Bridge.

After primary questioning, a CBSA officer referred the truck and trailer for a secondary examination. In secondary, a border services officer examining the load discovered 30 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer. CBSA officers seized the cocaine and arrested the individual.

The RCMP have charged the lone male under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with the Importation of Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in late January 2017.