The driver involved in a two vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Lakeshore man back in July has been charged by OPP.

The two vehicle crash at the intersection of Essex County Road 23 and South Middle Road in Lakeshore took place July 18th, 2016.

A Chevrolet minivan and a Mercedes Sport Utility Vehicle collided at the intersection and the driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, 70 year old Lakeshore woman, was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries but has since been released.

She has now been charged with disobeying a stop sign – failure to stop under the Highway Traffic Act.