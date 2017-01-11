Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

They say that on Monday January 9, 2017 at approximately 2:55pm the suspect entered the 7-11 convenience store located in the 900 block of Ottawa Street made their way behind the counter and proceeded to grab a rack which contained numerous types of scratch lottery tickets.

An employee confronted the suspect, but the suspect forced the rack out of the employees hands and then fled the store on foot with the stolen lottery tickets.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying this wanted person, whose image was captured in this store surveillance photo.