Windsor Police are looking to identify this alleged fraud suspect.

Police say that on January 9th, 2017 they began an investigation involving the theft of a wallet from a vehicle that had been parked overnight in the 3000 block of Rushton Drive.

It was discovered that a credit/debit card from the stolen wallet was fraudulently used at a convenience store located in the 3100 block of Forest Glade Drive at 5am that same morning.

Investigators are looking for assistance in identifying the unknown male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.