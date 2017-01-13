Amherstburg Police are looking for public assistance in identifying three individuals in connection with an ongoing investigation in the town.

Police are releasing few details other than to say that the two males and a female pictured here attended Mac’s Milk at 12317 Riverside Drive East in the Town of Tecumseh on January 9th, 2017.

The first person is described as a white female, with dark hair. She was wearing a red jacket, blue and gray toque, with a

large dark-colored purse.

The second is a white male with dark hair. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, dark heavy winter coat, dark pants, and black high-top running shoes with white soles.

The third is also a white male. He was wearing a black hoodie with a black and white image on the front, possibly with the word “OBEY” written below in white on a red background, dark colored pants with a white drawstring and a white image or writing on the left thigh, and dark shoes with white around the soles.

Anyone who may have information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Constable Fred Adair at 519-736-

8559 ext. 331, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

