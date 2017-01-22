OvercastNow
Sunday January 22nd, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Service Ontario Closing Belle River Location

The Service Ontario location in Belle River is losing. According to officials it will close for good at 5pm on Thursday, January 19th,...

Windsor Man Charged After Two Convenience Stores Robbed On Ouellette

A Windsor man is facing charges after robbing two convenience stores on Friday. They say that around 9:45pm, the man entered a convenience store located in the 700 block...

Man Charged With Stunt Driving

OPP have charged a Kingsville man with stunt driving. Police say around 11:30pm on January 13th, 2017 officers were conducting radar on Highway 3 in Lakeshore when a vehicle travelling eastbound...

City To Contract Out Janitor Jobs At Huron Lodge

Huron Lodge as seen on Google Streetview Windsor City Council has voted to contract out janitor services at Huron Lodge. The vote was 5 to 5 with Mayor Drew Dilkens casting the...

Windsor Artists Invited To Submit Work To Be Featured At Devonshire Mall

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Devonshire Mall is looking for local artists to create a unique piece in their medium of choice to serve as a focal point and...

Man Arrested After Stealing Copper From Hydro One Transformer Plant

A Windsor man is facing charges after police alleged he was stealing copper wire from the Hydro One Transformer Plant located at 3625 Lauzon Road. Police say that around 2am on...

Suspect Arrested In Phone Theft

Windsor Police have made an arrest after a phone theft. Police say that on Saturday January 14th, 2017 they were called to a business in the 3900 block of Walker Road...

UPDATED: Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By A Train

Last updated: Sunday January 22nd, 4:20pm A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a westbound train near the area of Banwell and Tecumseh Road. It happened around 4:30pm Thursday. Police say that...

UPDATED: Bomb Threat Investigated At Devonshire Mall

Last updated: Sunday January 22nd, 4:20pm Windsor Police and Windsor Fire investigated a bomb threat at Devonshire Mall Thursday evening. Police say that an employee at the mall received a phone call...

UPDATED: One Person Rescued From Fire On Curry Avenue

Last updated: Sunday January 22nd, 4:21pm One person is in critical condition in Detroit Receiving Hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a burning home in the 1300 block of Curry...

