Police have identified the driver killed during a crash in Kingsville on Saturday.
Aaron Kuhlmann, 23, of Kingsville was killed when his Hyundai left the roadway...
OPP continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401, west of Essex County Road 77.
It happened around 4:35pm in the westbound lanes.
Police say that...
Superstar vocal group, Rascal Flatts will take to the stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday April 21st at 9pm.
Rascal Flatts have released some of the most important and successful music...
Windsor Police are looking for these suspects pictures here who are considered “armed and dangerous” after a home invasion earlier this week.
Police say that around 1am on Monday January 9th,...
A Lakeshore woman has been charged after police alleged that she struck a cable box and left the scene.
OPP say it happened around 3pm on January 11th, 2017 on Shoreline...
One winning ticket for the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in Windsor. The draw took place on January 11th, 2017.
“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1...
Windsor Police are looking to identify the person shown in this video.
Police say that on Sunday, January 8th, 2017, they began an...
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on Lincoln Road in Walkerville Thursday evening.
Crews were called just before 8pm to the 700 block of Lincoln,...
Family Video at 1125 Lesperance Road in the town of Tecumseh is closing.
Movies, games and fixtures from the store are currently on sale.
The company first expanded to the Windsor-Essex area...
The Swiss Chalet in West Windsor has closed.
Signs at the 1690 Huron Church Road location indicate that the restaurant is closed temporarily.
However a spokesperson for the company would not divulge...
