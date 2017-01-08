Last updated: Sunday January 8th, 5:28pm
A missing Windsor man has been located.
Windsor Police had been searching for 92-year-old Konstantinos Zabounis, who was last seen at 5pm on December...
Windsor Police started the New Year off by getting a gun off the streets.
Police say that just after 5am on Sunday, January 1st, 2017 officers were in the area of...
Debra Hillman of Comber won a $100,000 top prize with Instant 25x Merry.
Instant 25x Merry is available for $5 a play and there are 7 top prizes each worth $100,000....
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid animal cruelty charges against a Windsor man.
Humane Society officials say that the accused was caring for two dogs for their hospitalized owner, and...
A Windsor man is facing charges after found driving a vehicle almost six times over the legal limit.
Police say that just after 8pm on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 they were...
Lambton OPP are looking for a Windsor man wanted for break and enters in Grand Bend.
OPP say their investigation has been ongoing since October 2016, and as a result, they...
The Downtown Windsor BIA is offering a new coupon program to both students and employees of the University and College to encourage them to shop, dine, stay, and play within...
The Greater Essex County District School Board has purchased land for a new school at 1123 Mercer Street.
The new building will be a permanent home for the current Giles Campus...
Point Pelee National Park will be closed to visitors starting on January 12th to January 23rd, 2017.
Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation will be conducting a deer population reduction in...
Last updated: Sunday January 8th, 5:30pm
An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Kingsville man.
OPP say that it happened around 9am on South Talbot Road in Kingsville.
They say...
