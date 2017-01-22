Written by For The Love of Paws:

Barty is a beautiful 1-2 year old 45 Cattle Mix. He is a sweet playful, intelligent boy looking for love and attention, and in return, will give his loyalty and unwavering affection. This smart fella has it all, great looks, fantastic athleticism, and a bright mind to boot. Barty always needs to be part of the “action” and loves being around people and will greet you with hugs and kisses once you return home. He also adapts easily to a new environment and responds well to rules.

Barty is currently perfecting his on-leash manners and is mastering how to walk in a heel position, so a handler who is fair and consistent will be best suited for him. Canine socialization is improving every day and while Barty still gets excited around other dogs – did we mention that this boy loves to play? – he is learning that calm greetings help him make friends more quickly!

Barty knows sit, shake paw and lay down, and is eager to please (as long as there are treats involved!). He needs a secure in fenced yard, as he has loads of energy, and loves to run around and play fetch. Because he is a goofy bundle of energy, he might be a little too much for very small children.

Barty does chase cats and we recommend he does not go to a home with cats.

After his walk and “playtime”, he is content with lying on the couch, cuddling or playing with his toys. He is fine to sleep outside of his crate and prefers to sleep on the bed or couch, but he is crate trained if need be. He is searching for his “forever” home, so if a lifetime companion bursting at the seams with love is what you are seeking, Barty is the dog for you. Included in Bart’s adoption is training with Animal Antics Behaviour Centre