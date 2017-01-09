Mostly CloudyNow
Monday January 9th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
Construction of the new St. Bernard Catholic Elementary is underway.

The new JK to grade 6 school is located just southwest of the current location on Meldrum Road.

It will accommodate 400 students, from both the existing St. Bernard site, as well as those from St. Jules Catholic Elementary School on nearby Norman Road.

Construction was awarded to Wincon Construction Inc. at a cost of about $7.5 million.

The new school is slated to open for the 2017-18 year, and the old St. Bernard school will be demolished after that.

