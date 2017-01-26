OvercastNow
Thursday January 26th, 2017

Posted at 10:01pm

City News
The City of Windsor has added a number of new categories to its open data catalogue.

The new additions include 18 sets based on 311 service requests, ranging from dirty yard complaints to reports of snow and ice issues, and new files for Windsor Electoral Ward and Planning District Data 2001, 2006, 2011 Canada Census, which covers our 10 electoral wards and 20 planning districts.

The new data sets are available in CSV format and have been added to a growing collection available in the City’s Open Data Catalogue.

“As our open data collection gets bigger and better, we hope both our audience and the impact of that data will grow too,” said Chief Information Officer Harry Turnbull. “We hope community entities like real estate firms, property developers, social service agencies, investors and more can benefit from the wide range of information we’re opening up.”

See the full collection of City of Windsor open data at www.citywindsor.ca/opendata under the e-Services tab.

