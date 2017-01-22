

Stephen MacKenzie, CEO of the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation has been invited to join the International Economic Development Council International Committee.

This committee provides a venue for networking and knowledge sharing among internationally-active members. The members include practitioners outside the US and those with an interest in global issues, trends and best practices.

Members serve as an advisory committee on international content for IEDC’s conferences, professional development courses and research projects.

MacKenzie will join committee members Suzi Pegg, Vice President, Global Business Development, Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, Pittsburgh, PA; Vice Chair: Paul Zito,Vice President, International Development, Regional Growth Partnership & Jobs Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.

“I am very pleased to join the IEDC International Committee and have the opportunity to meet and network with other international economic development professionals to share information on global issues as well as, learn about best practices in the industry. As many of our local companies provide products and services on a global basis it’s advantageous in my position to consistently leverage these strengths and will do so, as a member of the IEDC International Committee,” said Stephen MacKenzie, CEO WindsorEssex Economic Development.