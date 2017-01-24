The Town of LaSalle has partnered with Life After Fifty to open a café at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

The café will provide nutritious meals and snacks between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday.

“Life After Fifty is thrilled for the opportunity to work with the Town of LaSalle to bring one of our most popular services to this community,” said Joyce Nixon, Executive Director of Life After Fifty.

The café will offer fresh coffee, tea, muffins, sandwiches and homemade soup. They will also sell their pre-packaged microwavable meals. The café will be fully operated by Life After Fifty volunteers.

“We are proud to partner with Life After Fifty to introduce a café into the LaSalle Civic Centre. It will provide delicious refreshments for the members of the LaSalle Friendship Seniors Centre, our employees, students studying for exams and anyone visiting,” said Mayor Ken Antaya. “All are welcome to stop in and try it out.”