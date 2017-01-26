Windsor Police say that an assault investigation lead them to laying a human trafficking charge.

They say that around 6:15am on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 they were called to a local hotel regarding a disturbance between a man and woman.

Officers arrived and met with the hotel staff and an 18-year-old woman. The woman had visible injuries and reported that she had been assaulted by a man she had been staying with in the hotel.

Officers attended the involved room and arrested the man without incident.

They say that as the investigation continued, the female victim reported that she was involved in a controlling and manipulative relationship with the man. They had met in June of 2016, developed a relationship with one another, and became involved in the sex industry.

The relationship soon evolved into the man controlling many aspects of the woman’s life. The victim reported to police that the man ultimately directed her sex industry involvement, controlled her finances, clientele, and movements throughout Ontario and Quebec.

Yves Castor, a 27-year-old man from Laval, Quebec, is charged with human trafficking, material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of assault.

Police were was able to connect the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery.

Windsor Police say that are committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering, working cooperatively with other law enforcement and community partners to support victims, and enforcement efforts.

If you are a victim, or know of a victim of this often hidden crime, help and assistance is available by calling police.