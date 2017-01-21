The Arts Council Windsor & Region has announced the second presentation of Free Space – Self Directed Residency.

Throughout the residency, the gallery will remain open for its regular hours of operation and the artist is invited to work in the space during both open and closed hours.

The Artist in Residence will be Sasha Opeiko from January 29th to February 5th.

“This residency allows artists to use a community-minded space to work and interact with the public,” says ACWR Director Julie Tucker. “It is invaluable for that reason. It allows the public to see the artistic process and it offers an opportunity for an artist to build their resume and to develop professionally.”