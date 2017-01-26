The Arts Council of Windsor and Region is looking for help to prioritize its resources and better engage with the community.

To do so, they invite the community to take part in a short survey. Participants who complete the survey by February 22nd, 2017 will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a free ACWR SmArt Card membership or a limited edition print.

“Nothing is more important than hearing first-hand from the artists, organizations and groups that we aim to serve,” says Julie Tucker, ACWR Director of Advocacy and Public Programs. “This feedback will determine how we plan our upcoming year, including important programs and services that help the arts community thrive in Windsor-Essex.”

You can find the survey on the Arts Council website.