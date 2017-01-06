An arrest warrant has been issued for a Leamington man after a stabbing incident in Leamington.

OPP say that around 9:50pm on Wednesday January 4th, 2017 they were called to Sturgeon Meadows Avenue in Leamington where a female had allegedly been stabbed by her estranged boyfriend.

Police arrived to find a 34-year-old female suffering from wounds to her neck and hands. She was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the residence in a vehicle prior to police arrival and the vehicle has since been located in Leamington

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mitchell Baker, age 48 of Leamington for aggravated assault and two counts of

fail to comply with recognizance.

Baker is described as a black male, 5 foot 6 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with receding black hair.

Any one with information is asked to contract the Leamington OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.