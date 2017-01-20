Councillor Rick Fryer was elected Chair of the Essex Region Conservation Authority at the Annual General Meeting Thursday evening.

With six years of experience as a Councillor for the Town of Amherstburg, Fryer says he looks forward to supporting ERCA initiatives and events.

“Looking at natural means of alleviating basement flooding is a priority, as well as continuing to seek funding from senior levels of government,” he noted.

Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk from the City of Windsor was elected as the Vice Chair.

Both he and Fryer look forward to encouraging more regional residents to connect with ERCA’s 19 conservation areas and over 90 kilometres of trail. “The more we get kids off the couch and outside and active in nature, the better their health will be,” said Fryer, who has three daughters. “There are amazing natural areas to explore in our region, and we want to shine the spotlight on them.”

The Chair and Vice Chair are elected for two-year terms.