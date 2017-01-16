Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl they say was abducted Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.

The victim is identified as 15 year old Alyssa Langille.

Police say a witness reported seeing two men force the girl into a mini-van early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

She is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red “Air Jordan” running shoes.

One suspect is described as South Asian, about 24 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing an orange coloured turban, grey sweater with cut off sleeves and a green shirt underneath

The second suspect is described only as a South Asian male with black hair.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or grey mini-van.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Saint Barbara Blvd in Mississauga at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.