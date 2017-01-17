RainNow
Tuesday January 17th, 2017

Posted at 9:55am

City News
This Saturday, January 21st, 2017, Adventure Bay Family Water Park will celebrate the park’s third birthday.

The park will be open from 10am to 8pm with a special admission of $10 or $5 for Starlight from 4pm to 8pm for all ages, and free for children under the age of 2.

Birthday highlights include a chance to meet and mingle with mascot Youcan the Toucan, a birthday colouring station, and a ceremonial cake cutting at 11:30am  followed by free hotdogs and birthday cupcakes (while supplies last).

