The Arts Council Windsor & Region has announced that Stephanie Yee as the first artist in residence for Free Space, a self directed artist residency

program hosted at ArtSpeak Gallery by the ACWR.

A new resident to Windsor, Stephanie Yee developed her artistic career in Halifax, after receiving her BFA from NSCAD University. She has curated, organized and presented in festivals and exhibits in Ontario, the Atlantic Provinces and New York. Her practice consists of performance and installation works which primarily explore societal and cultural relationships through the manipulation of everyday objects.

“We are excited to welcome visual artist, Stephanie Yee to the Windsor arts community. Free Space is a platform for artists to share and to develop their practice. The ACWR is offering this program as a professional development opportunity for local artists. We hope to build upon this program in the future,” says Julie Tucker, ACWR Director Advocacy and Public Programs.