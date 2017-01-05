The “biggest bridal show on one floor” in Windsor-Essex takes place this weekend.

The 2017 Wedding Odyssey is a two-day event that has been designed as an exploration of products and services that specialize in weddings for brides, grooms, their families and friends.

As one of the largest running trade shows south of Toronto, the Wedding Odyssey supplies brides with industry leaders and exclusive exhibitors that organizers say won’t be found in any other show.

The 2017 Wedding Odyssey takes place Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th at the Ciociaro Club.

Admission is $10 per person at the door.

For more information, visit their website.