The Windsor built Chrysler Pacifica has been named the 2017 North American Utility of the Year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

“When we first introduced the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica just one year ago, we believed that we had created the perfect formula for today’s busy families,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA – North America. “But it’s the recognition from our customers and respected opinion leaders like the NACTOY jury that helps to reinforce Pacifica’s status in the marketplace as the no-compromises minivan, and highlights what a great job the entire team has done in developing, building and selling the all-new Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid.”

This is the 24th year of the awards. FCA US LLC minivans won North American Car of the Year honors in 1996 – the only other time any minivan has won an award from the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) jury.