A multi-company job fair is being held this Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 in Downtown Windsor.

Employers looking to hire include Anchor Coffee House, Modern Cleaning Concepts, DS 60 Roofing, Veteran’s Cab, MK Roofing, Renaissance Personnel, Marda Management, Freedom Mobile, Saturn Tool & Die, Super Siding, HGS Canada, Lakeside Produce, Les Petite Mains, and World Auto Collision.

It takes place at the Employment & Training Services offices at 400 City Hall Square East from 9am to 3pm.

Parking is available in Municipal Lot #10 at Park and Goyeau.

You are asked to bring your resume and SIN card.