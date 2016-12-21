Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Posted at 5:00pm

Christmas
By Chek de Dios

We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, light or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!

Add a photo of your tree in the comments for all to see!

By Kathleen LoUise

By Linda Fehr

By Tracy Lee

By Edwin Altruist

By Isaac Zoher

By Anna Zarlenga Mancini

By Natalie Smusiak

By Janet Vanderschee-Halbish

By Monique Thibodeau

By Stephanie Horne

By Tanya Markowski

By Agnieszka Kiluk

By Courtney Lynn

By Sabrina Côté

By Denise Stevenson

By Diana Pearson

By Kathy Damore

By Kelly Spickett

By Jacklin Jean

