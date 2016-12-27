Administration at the City Of Windsor is looking to take better care of the 54 monuments located within the city.

A funding request of $20,000 will be introduced in the 2017 budget which includes the hiring of two seasonal students, supplies, and a seasonal truck rental.

The plan would be for each monument to be evaluated seasonally and condition reports written and digital images taken of all four sides of the work to be completed.

It is also recommended that in an ideal situation, each quarter of the year in addition to inspections, the monuments are appropriately hand washed, and a paste wax is applied to all surfaces of the bronze and steel components. In practical terms, having the students apply coats of wax two or three times over the four-month season would greatly benefit the condition of the monuments.

Some of the monuments in the city that will benefit from the funding include the Jesuit Missionaries Cross at the corner of Huron Church and Riverside Drive, the International Waterway Marker between Riverside Drive and Parking Lot on Hill, the Silver Cross Monument between Ferry and Church, the Robert Burns Statue in Jackson Park, the Lanspeary Park Gates, and the Queen Victoria Fountain behind Willistead Manor.

City Council will make the final decision at their budget meeting on January 23rd.