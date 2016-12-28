The City of Windsor is looking to set up a mass notification system.

The system would provide external notification, emergency information and updates to residents through all electronic means, including home phones and social media with messaging administrated and controlled by the City of Windsor.

This would allow for the ongoing transmission of directions or updates to the public.

An administration report going to council during the 2017 budget deliberations states that “utilizing our experience with the recent tornado where Environment Canada was unable to provide notice or warning to the municipality before the event occurring, a subscription to a continuous weather monitoring and prediction service is also recommended.”

The estimated cost of this subscription service is approximate $15,000 annually.

Ongoing support will be required to provide 24-7 unlimited use of the notification system, training to system administrators, support and technology updates. Annual fees associated with the system will not be known until a service provider is selected, but administration says it is unlikely to exceed $50,000.

Should council decide to go with such a system, a one-time funding of up to $10,000 may be required for any start-up costs.

City Council will make the final decision at their budget meeting on January 23rd.