Windsor Regional Hospital says that 2016 will be marked by the recent success in drastically reducing the wait time for a patient requiring care in their fracture clinics.

The baseline wait time for outpatients at the fracture clinics of both campuses, from the time of arrival at the clinic to the time they see a physician, combined was 42 minutes per patient when a project to reduce this wait time began in August 2015.

Today, the wait time is down to 21 minutes per patient.

To help identify what was creating the longer wait times, the Standardization and Optimization Process team started out by collecting data to understand just how much time each patient and procedure requires per appointment.

From there, a scheduling grid was created to manage how many patients are scheduled for each clinic, and reviewed the time a physician typically spends with a patient. This, in turn, allowed a schedule to be set with specific appointment times for each patient. Additionally, the clinic was rearranged so that it was easier for staff to locate and store equipment, which saved time and steps for clinical staff. Also, for patients who arrive at the hospital, a way-finding line at the Met campus made it easier for patients to locate the clinic.

The hospital says that according to patient experience surveys, only 75% of fracture clinic patients felt positive about their wait back in August 2015. The most recent surveys now indicate that 94% of fracture clinic patients feel positive about their wait time.

“In order to improve the patient experience through the Fracture Clinic, facilitate flow and aid Orthopedic Surgeons in managing previously overbooked and at times chaotic clinics, the SOP Team worked with front-line staff, management, Orthopedic Surgeons and a patient advocate to develop and implement a standardized booking grid,” said Dr. Andrew Petrakos, Medical Advisor to the SOP team at WRH. “After instituting this grid the Clinic achieved remarkable success by significantly reducing wait times and patient complaints and improved efficiency of surgeons seeing patients. A win -win for the Clinic and our patients.”

The team is aiming to further reduce the wait time to 20 minutes in 2017.