U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard crews are searching Lake Erie for six people aboard a Cessna Citation 525, after it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff, Thursday evening, at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Officials say that around 11:30pm Thursday, the Coast Guard was notified by air traffic control that a Cessna Citation 525 with six people aboard headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, had disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport approximately 2 miles into Lake Erie.

The cause of the disappearance is unknown.

Currently searching is an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an aircrew from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Ontario, aboard a C-130, fixed-wing airplane.

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is currently on its way from Detroit to assist in the search.