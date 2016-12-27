

A well-respected local principal has passed away.

53-year-old Paul Bisson passed away on Christmas Eve.

Bisson was principal at Tecumseh Vista Academy, and before that at W. G. Davis and Puce Public School. He also taught at Kingsville Public School.

Visiting will be held at Melady Funeral Home in Belle River on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm.

The funeral service will be held at St. Simon & St. Jude Church on Friday at 11am.

You can find his full obituary online.