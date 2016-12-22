Mostly CloudyNow
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Posted at 12:00pm

Christmas may just be a few days away, but there is still time to visit Santa and let him know of any last-minute wishes you may have.

At Devonshire Mall you can find Santa in his Magical Village on Thursday and Friday from 1oam to 8pm. On Christmas Eve you can see him from 10am to 3pm. Santa takes a break weekdays between 1pm and 1:30pm so he can feed his reindeer.

At Tecumseh mall you can find Santa just outside the food court. He will be there Thursday and Friday from 10am to 8pm and on Christmas Eve from 10am to 4pm.

