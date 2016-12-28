The Windsor Spitfires have traded team captain and defenceman Patrick Sanvido to the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Sanvido, 20, was a three-year captain and has spent his entire Ontario Hockey League career with the Spitfires, suiting up in 250 regular season and nine playoff games since 2012-13.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as GM,” Rychel said. “Sandy has been a heart-and-soul player for us for so long. He’s an outstanding kid that did so much in the community. This is tough. But, obviously, having four overage players, we had to make a move. He’ll get to reunite with Wolves head coach Dave Matsos, who really wanted him.”

The Spits receive Sudbury’s 14th round pick in 2017 and 6th round pick in 2018 in the deal.